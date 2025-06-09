Yakete installs new chief

Ratu Semi Vukivukinavanua Lotawa Nadakaibitu has been officially installed as the Tui Yakete, following his traditional installation ceremony at the vatu ni veibuli or the installation stone in the village of Nalotawa in the highlands of Ba.

The district of Yakete comprises the villages of Nalotawa, Yaloku Rara, Nanuku, Tukuraki, Tabataba and Naivilawa.

Ratu Semi is the fifth Tui Yakete to be installed and formally recognised according to tradition. The last installation was held in 2009, when Ratu Savenaca Tiqe Nadakaibitu, their former chief, was installed.

Ratu Semi, 36, was officially recognised by the government through the iTaukei Land and Fisheries Commission and was also formally presented to the church following the traditional ceremonies carried out for him.

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The installation ceremony for the Tui Yakete was unique, as he sat on the foundation built by the ancestors of the land, where the Tui Yakete have traditionally been installed.

A kamunaga was also presented to him, symbolising his responsibility to care for the land, waters and people of Yakete.

In his first address to the people, he expressed his appreciation for the significant efforts and service of the community in ensuring that he was able to assume his position of leadership.

Ratu Semi also gave his assurance that he would carry out his responsibilities to the best of his ability, so that the people of his vanua could live in peace and prosperity.