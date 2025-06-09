Report to reveal Fiji’s biggest environmental threats

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Fiji is preparing for a major environmental health check that could identify the country’s most urgent environmental threats.

Government agencies, environmental experts and partners met in Suva today to review information for the State of the Environment Report 2026.

The report will assess the condition of Fiji’s land, rivers, forests, reefs and oceans, and provide a clearer picture of where environmental pressures are increasing.

It is expected to identify areas where action is urgently needed, including where enforcement must be strengthened and investment increased.

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One concern already being highlighted is littering and illegal dumping.

Higher littering fines came into effect from September 1, with Government warning that stronger enforcement will target those who dump rubbish illegally.

Authorities say Government efforts to install trash booms, clean drains and collect rubbish cannot succeed without greater public responsibility.

The report is expected to provide Government with evidence to guide future environmental action and investment.

Officials say its findings must translate into action, rather than simply becoming another report sitting on a shelf.