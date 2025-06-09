Hard work building Flying Fijians' connection

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians captain Tevita Ikanivere says the team’s tough training sessions are helping build the connection they will need ahead of their Japan tour.

The squad has spent the past few days going through demanding sessions, with strength and connection at the centre of their preparation.

Ikanivere says the intensity of the work has allowed the players to grow closer and understand their roles within the team.

He says the messaging has been consistent from management through to the forwards and backs, with everyone working towards the same goal.

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“The best way to bring a team together is through hard work, and that’s what we’ve been doing through the past few days.”

With new faces also coming into the environment, Ikanivere believes the competition for places is healthy for Fiji Rugby and important for the future of the Flying Fijians.

He says the players coming through the pathway are being allowed to prove themselves, with their performances and attitude in training earning them their chance.

The focus now turns to sharpening their combinations before they head to Japan next week.

Fiji will meet Canada next Saturday at 7pm for the PNC semifinals.