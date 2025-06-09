Fiji takes community conservation to Pacific

Fiji will showcase community-led conservation solutions at a major regional nature conference in New Caledonia next week.

Nature Fiji-Mareqeti Viti Director Nunia Thomas says local communities are best placed to tackle the biodiversity crisis when they have the right knowledge, technology and funding.

Two Fiji-based GEF Small Grants Programme grantees will travel to Noumea to share their experiences.

They will take part in the 11th Pacific Islands Conference on Nature Conservation and Protected Areas, from September 7th to 11th.

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Thomas says communities should not see themselves as victims of biodiversity loss, climate change and pollution, but as part of the solution.

She says Fiji’s participation will highlight practical conservation initiatives already being led by communities.

A PCNC11 Fiji Hub will also operate in Suva during the conference, allowing people to follow regional discussions and learn about conservation work across the Pacific.

Thomas says a Career Expo will also introduce young people to career opportunities in environmental conservation.

She says the initiative aims to connect Pacific communities, share knowledge and develop solutions from the grassroots level.