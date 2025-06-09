RHD cuts lives short

People living with Rheumatic Heart Disease are facing a significantly shorter lifespan, with their survival rate around 10 years lower than that of people living with other diseases.

Cure Kids Fiji Country Manager Dr Jimaima Matainacake says this highlights the serious and lasting impact RHD continues to have on patients, particularly children and young people.

She adds that early detection and treatment remain critical in preventing serious heart damage and improving patients’ chances of living longer and healthier lives.

Rheumatic heart disease can develop following an untreated or poorly treated Group A Streptococcus infection, which can eventually damage the heart valves.

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“We continue to work to see that these numbers will come down and our partnerships will be able to strengthen our health facilities. So that we can pick up our children a lot earlier. And collectively, as also briefly mentioned by the Minister, we have screened over 13,000 people, both across schools, antenatal clinics, and our families and within our communities.”

Dr. Matainacake says that screening and early diagnosis are being strengthened to identify cases sooner and ensure patients receive the treatment and follow-up they need.

She adds that Fiji must continue investing in prevention, screening and treatment to reduce the impact of RHD and prevent more years of life from being lost.