CDD raises concerns over proposed election changes

The Centre for Democracy and Dialogue is warning that proposed changes to Fiji’s electoral laws could make Election Day more partisan.

The organisation is strongly opposing a proposal to reduce the polling-station protection zone from 300 metres to 100 metres.

Executive Director Nilesh Lal says the existing 300-metre zone helps keep political activity away from voters and polling stations, reducing the risk of undue influence and voter tracking.

“The protected area separates organized political activities from the place where citizens cast their ballots. It prevents parties from approaching voters immediately before they enter, and, of course, reduces the scope for undue influence.”

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It is also calling for the proposed provision allowing political parties and candidates to provide free transport and food to voters on Election Day to be removed.

Lal says allowing parties to transport voters or provide refreshments could create opportunities for influence, particularly when voters are being taken directly to polling stations by party representatives.

“A key problem with Clause 26 is that it assumes influence exists only when somebody explicitly says, ‘I have provided you transport, therefore food, therefore you must vote for me.’ This is not how influence works. Influence can be implied. It can arise through gratitude. It can arise through social obligation. It can arise because a person has accepted transport and hospitality immediately before voting.”

The organisation also wants the 48-hour election silence period retained.

It says the cooling-off period gives voters time to consider their choices without being subjected to active campaigning immediately before polling.

He warns that reducing the polling-station protection zone, allowing parties to provide transport and food, and removing the 48-hour silence period could collectively create a more partisan polling-day environment.

Lal says Election Day should belong to voters, with political parties kept at a distance from the polling process.