Fiji strengthens monitoring of waste emissions

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Fiji is strengthening how it measures and monitors greenhouse gas emissions from the waste sector as it works to meet its national climate commitments.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change convened a national workshop at USP’s Statham Campus on Thursday, bringing together Government agencies, municipal councils, development partners and other stakeholders.

The waste sector accounts for about 9.7% of Fiji’s total greenhouse gas emissions, with methane produced from landfills, wastewater facilities, industries and local farms.

Director Climate Change Senivasa Waqairamasi says stronger action in the sector will deliver direct benefits to communities.

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A key focus of the workshop is improving Fiji’s Monitoring, Reporting and Verification framework so emissions reductions can be accurately measured and progress tracked.

Participants are reviewing monitoring protocols, indicators and institutional responsibilities, with the work supporting Fiji’s NDC 3.0 waste-sector targets.

The workshop is supported by the Climate and Clean Air Coalition, the Centre for Clean Air Policy and ImplementaSur.