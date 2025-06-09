Two wins for Suva, Lautoka back on track

Defending Extra Battle of the Giants champions, Extra Supermarket Labasa suffered a 3-0 loss to Global Care Suva in Ba today.

The win puts Suva in a good position in the group. Mathematically, Suva still hasn’t qualified for the semifinals as Nasinu and Labasa both have a win each with one more round left tomorrow. It was Suva’s second win after beating Blue Gas Navua yesterday.

Suva coach, Pita Rabo, said they had to win against Labasa to have a better chance of qualifying for the semifinals.

Rabo said they had identified their weaknesses against Navua and worked on their defence.

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Siotame Kubu, Sakaraia Naisua and Molis Gagame found the back of the net for the Whites.

Meanwhile, Khelvin Engineering Lautoka FC’s BOG campaign is now back on track after recording their first win today.

Yesterday Lautoka lost to Rewa 2-0.

Lautoka defeated Tagimoucia Nadi FC 2-0 in its second pool match in Ba.

Argentinian, Luciano Orzo scored both goals for the Blues.

Coach Bertram Suri said they went back and analysed their game yesterday and came up with a new system today.

Suri said he was proud that their plan worked out.

Nadi coach Babs Khan believed they didn’t have enough time together but hope they can bounce back.