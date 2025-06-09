FTUC blasts Government over foreign worker rules

FTUC National Secretary Felix Anthony. [Photo: SUPPLIED]

The Fiji Trades Union Congress is calling on Government to reverse its decision to ease requirements for employers bringing foreign workers into Fiji.

FTUC National Secretary Felix Anthony claims the decision was driven by lobbying by the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation and was made without consultation with workers or proper study.

The union says the relaxed rules include suspending requirements for employers to prove that workers are unavailable locally, as well as understudy requirements to transfer skills to Fijians.

FTUC says it is particularly concerned about the treatment of foreign workers already in Fiji, claiming there is inadequate oversight of their working conditions, wages and employment contracts.

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It alleges some foreign workers are being exploited, with some living in conditions it describes as unfit for human habitation.

The union also claims the Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations does not have enough resources to manage the growing number of foreign workers.

Anthony says some employers may prefer foreign workers because they can work longer hours without receiving overtime and other benefits required under Fiji’s employment laws.

FTUC warns this could disadvantage local workers and make it harder for them to secure decent employment.

The union also claims the Immigration Department lacks sufficient resources to monitor work visas and ensure workers comply with visa requirements.

FTUC is calling on Government to hold tripartite consultations involving Government, employers and workers before making further decisions on foreign labour.

“The Government has an obligation to the workers of Fiji first and foremost and must consider the long-term impact of such decisions.”

It says while foreign workers may be needed in some sectors, Fiji needs a clear strategy to regulate their employment while protecting the rights and job opportunities of local workers.