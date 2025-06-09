Biometric checks for Fiji borders

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji could introduce biometric technology at its borders as the country moves to strengthen border security and digital screening systems.

While making his submission to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence on the Fiji-Australia Vuvale Union and Ocean of Peace Alliance treaties, Permanent Secretary for Policing and Communications Bernardo Daveta outlined ongoing efforts to improve Fiji’s border security.

Daveta says Australia is working with the Immigration Department to improve border screening and digitalise entry and control processes at international airports.

Fiji is also working to improve digital border systems at ports, with Police, Customs, Immigration and other agencies strengthening coordination.

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“Transnational serious organised crime efforts that we are undertaking in Fiji now include the establishment of the Joint Enforcement Centre, which Cabinet has approved. It will bring together intelligence from Police, the military, Customs, all law enforcement agencies, and also from the community. At the moment, it is being set up, and the Commissioner of Police is the chair of the committee overseeing the Joint Enforcement Centre.”

Standing Committee member Penioni Ravunawa has questioned the integration of border management databases, saying stronger systems are needed to improve border security.

“Will the Ministry be required to deploy a biometric scanning and border monitoring database system, or visa tracking software, integrated directly with the Australian border control system? And what would be the implications for Fiji’s data sovereignty and its people?”

In response, the PS says the integrated approach will improve information sharing and strengthen Fiji’s fight against security threats and transnational crime.

Daveta says Fiji is also working with international partners on further border security improvements.