Australian disaster team joins Nepal flood search for missing

A man takes pictures on a devastated area near the Trishuli River, following the deadly flash floods and a mudslide. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

Australian disaster response specialists left for Nepal on Friday to join the search for survivors after the catastrophic Himalayan floods, as the government expressed “serious ​concerns” for the welfare of its 36 missing citizens.

More than 1,200 people ‌have been confirmed dead and some 5,000 remain missing after a glacier collapse triggered the floods on August 26. The Nepal government says 583 foreign nationals are among the missing.

A 15-member Australian Disaster Assistance ​Response Team, made up predominantly of drone pilots from state emergency services, was ​deployed following a request from Nepal’s government, authorities said.

Seven Australian Federal Police disaster victim identification specialists are also due to arrive in Nepal on Saturday.

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The government announced the deployment on Thursday. Foreign ​Minister Penny Wong said ​19 Australians were already ⁠in Nepal, including consular officers, humanitarian police and defence and police personnel.

Nepal’s foreign minister said last week that international help was ​needed in specialised and technical areas.

Local authorities have said the chances of ​finding survivors were ⁠fading but rescue efforts continued along the border with China.

Some relatives of missing Australians have also travelled to Nepal to conduct their own searches, Australian media reported.

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on ⁠Friday ​that 36 Australians remained missing, after two were confirmed ​safe overnight.