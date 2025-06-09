Fiji Bati coach sees potential in local league talent

Fiji Bati head coach Mick Potter says Fiji’s local rugby league competition is producing promising talent, with several players potentially pushing for national selection in the future.

Potter has been keeping tabs on players in Australia, England, Queensland and New South Wales, although access to video footage has been a challenge when assessing their current form.

But watching the local competition has given Potter plenty of encouragement about the future of the sport in Fiji.

“The physicality, I don’t think that’s an issue. Speed, I don’t think that’s an issue.”

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Potter says the biggest area for improvement is players’ understanding of the rules and game systems.

While those changes may not have an immediate impact on Fiji’s upcoming World Cup campaign, Potter believes they could lay the foundation for a stronger Bati side at the next World Cup.

He says there are already several local players beginning to emerge as potential future national representatives.

Meanwhile, the Rugby League World Cup starts on the 15th of next month to the 15th of November.