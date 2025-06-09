Man charged over 1998 rape allegation bailed

An alleged rape that took place more than 27 years ago is now before the Suva High Court.

The accused and the alleged victim were both minors at the time of the alleged incident and lived in the same village in Navua.

The 43-year-old man appeared in court yesterday morning charged with six counts of rape.

He was granted bail. The court heard that he is married.

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The accused also took his plea and denied committing the alleged offences against the victim, who was 10 years old at the time of the alleged incident.

The accused had initially engaged Legal Aid. However, the court was informed during today’s hearing that he had withdrawn from Legal Aid and had engaged private counsel.

Asenaca Sovalevu appeared for the state while Gyaneshwar Pillay appeared for the accused person.

The State clarified that there were no admissions during the caution interview.

Justice Daniel Goundar granted the accused bail of one thousand dollars with two sureties.

He was ordered not to reoffend while on bail and to report to the nearest police station every Saturday between 6am and 6pm.

He was also ordered to surrender his travel documents and attend all court dates.

The matter will be called again on November 30.