PRF demands action on Fiji’s waste crisis

Supplied: Ministry of Environment

The Pacific Recycling Foundation is calling for greater accountability over Fiji’s waste management efforts.

Founder and CEO Amitesh Deo says too many recycling initiatives are being introduced for publicity, without proper systems to collect and process recyclable materials.

He says recycling bins are sometimes placed in areas where the materials cannot be collected, meaning recyclables still end up in dumpsites or are illegally dumped.

Deo says Fiji must look beyond simply collecting waste and ask what happens to recyclable materials afterwards.

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He says the recent case in Nadi, where recyclables collected from resorts were not processed, highlights the gaps in Fiji’s recycling system.

Deo made the comments during a Vaka forum with the Fiji Council of Churches.

He says religious organisations can play an important role in changing attitudes towards waste because of their influence in communities.

The forum is working towards 10 commitments, including partnerships with grassroots organisations and better waste management during church and community activities.

Fiji Council of Churches General Secretary Sepiuta Hala’api’api says pollution and other environmental pressures are increasingly affecting Pacific communities.

She says rising sea levels, changing coastlines, community displacement and pollution of rivers and oceans are clear signs of growing environmental pressure.

Hala’api’api says recent images from Honiara showing large amounts of foam along the shoreline have also raised concerns about human-induced pollution.

Both leaders say stronger community involvement and practical action are needed to tackle the region’s growing waste and environmental challenges.