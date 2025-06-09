Rabuka assures public access to Constitution review

[Photo: Supplied]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the Constitution Review Committee report will be made public, as the Government moves closer to considering major changes to Fiji’s Constitution.

Rabuka says Cabinet will receive the report next Wednesday, and the public will then have an opportunity to examine its contents.

He is also urging people to remain calm, warning that speculation on social media could fuel hardline views before the report is released.

“We had read some of the writings in Facebook and it could have led to people holding probably hardline ideas on the various things that had come up. So far the cabinet has not conceded the report. We will receive the report in cabinet on Wednesday.”

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka says an electronic copy of the report is also expected to be made available to the public.

“They also have the electronic version that will probably be posted for people to look at instead of taking the voluminous book with them.”

He says submissions and contributions made during the constitutional review process will also be presented to Parliament.

“We are not going to be picking some and most of it will be presented to people, the public and the committee that’s going to sit and be debated in Parliament as a whole.”

Rabuka says whether the next General Election is held under the current Constitution or a new one will depend on how much work can be completed before the February 6, 2027 election deadline.