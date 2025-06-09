Naduruloulou aquaculture upgrade

[Photo: Supplied]

Naduruloulou Research Fisheries Station is set for a major aquaculture boost, with more than $548,000 being invested in infrastructure upgrades.

The Ministry of Fisheries has signed two agreements with Earthlink Machinery to upgrade the Prawn Hatchery Building and rehabilitate 15 commercial ponds.

The hatchery upgrade is worth $378,000, covering structural, electrical, plumbing and interior improvements.

A further $170,000 will go towards pond rehabilitation, including desilting, drainage improvements and strengthening embankments.

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The upgrades are expected to increase production capacity and strengthen aquaculture research, supporting Fiji’s food security and sustainable fisheries development.