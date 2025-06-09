Medical report fee standardised

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has clarified that the $56.25 fee for medical reports at Tavua Hospital is not unique to the facility.

Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Penioni Ravunawa states that the standard baseline fee for a medical report at public health facilities is $50, excluding VAT.

With the current 12.5 percent VAT included, the fee comes to $56.25.

Ravunawa said the same fee applies across public hospitals and the amount may change if the VAT rate is adjusted.

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The clarification follows information circulating on social media about medical report charges at Tavua Hospital.

Ravunawa is urging members of the public and media organisations to verify such information with the Ministry before publishing claims that could cause confusion.

He adds that the Ministry remains committed to transparency, consistency and equitable access to health services.

Members of the public with concerns are encouraged to raise them through the appropriate channels.