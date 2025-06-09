Crocodile handler dies after being attacked at Papua New Guinea wildlife park

Source: RNZ

A worker has died, after being attacked by a crocodile at a wildlife park in Papua New Guinea.

The man was inside a crocodile enclosure at Adventure Park at Port Moresby on Saturday, when he was attacked.

The man was taken to 3 Mile General Hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries at 7am Sunday.

Video shared on social media appeared to show the worker clinging to the side of a pool, as bystanders tried to help him, with the crocodile appearing to have its jaws around his legs.

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A crowd gathered around the enclosure, with one person offering the man a pole from the fence and another later appearing to support him from the edge of the pool.

Eyewitness Gibson John told ABC the man was attacked as he tried to feed the crocodile.

Man was ‘in severe pain, but couldn’t scream’

“He brought the chicken to the fence, and the crocodile attacked the person and tried to bring him into the pool,” John said. “We couldn’t assist at that time, [but] I managed to contact the St John’s Ambulance.”

John said the crocodile had the man’s legs in its mouth for more than an hour, before help came.

“He was in severe pain, but he couldn’t scream,” he said.

“He couldn’t speak properly at that time. It was the pain I could see from his eyes.

“The only thing I could hear him say was, ‘I haven’t done anything wrong’.”

John said he was told later the man, from Western Islands in northern PNG, had lost a leg, before being transported to 3 Mile General Hospital.

“I’ve never seen something like this before. I couldn’t believe what I saw.”