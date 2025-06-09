14,000 bookings in one day

[File Photo]

Fiji Airways has recorded its strongest booking day in 75 years, with more than 14,000 bookings made on Wednesday this week.

The result sets a new record for the national airline, surpassing its previous daily booking record set in 2023.

It comes as Fiji Airways marks its 75th anniversary with a global sale, signalling strong demand for travel to Fiji.

Fiji Airways Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Paul Scurrah says the result shows Fiji remains a highly sought-after destination.

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“Fiji is the hot ticket now. This is our best booking day ever, right in the middle of our 75th birthday celebrations. This is a great day for Fiji Airways, but more importantly, it’s a great day for Fiji. Every booking is a traveller choosing Fiji, and that means more jobs, more opportunity and more growth for our country.”

The surge in bookings comes as Fiji continues to record strong growth in visitor arrivals.

Figures from the Fiji Bureau of Statistics show around 105,791 visitors arrived in Fiji in July.

It is the first time monthly visitor arrivals have exceeded 100,000.

Visitor arrivals for the first seven months of the year are also up 4.3 percent compared with the same period in 2025.

Fiji Airways says business class bookings were up 17 percent compared with the same day last year. Group bookings also nearly doubled year-on-year, pointing to stronger demand from both leisure and corporate travellers.

The airline is also expanding its network.

It recently added Gold Coast to its Australian schedule, while new services to Nouméa in New Caledonia are due to begin later this month.

Scurrah adds that every booking represents a traveller choosing Fiji.