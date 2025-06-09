Nasinu makes BOG semifinals, Labasa out

Nasinu FC is the third team that has secured its Extra Battle of the Giants semifinals berth.

This is after Extra Supermarket Labasa failed to beat Blue Gas Navua by three clear goals in their final group A match.

The Babasiga Lions managed to beat Navua 2-1 which was not enough to get them through.

Nasinu earlier beat Global Care Suva 2-1 in their last pool match today.

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This means that Nasinu who are runners up from pool A will play the top team of group B, Stratum/PPCL Rewa in the semifinal.

Labasa started well against Navua with two successive goals to Christopher Wasasala who played his first game after serving a two match suspension.

Sunny Deol delivered a stunning goal for Navua in the second spell that dashed the Labasa hopes. Navua put Labasa under the pump and had three goals disallowed.