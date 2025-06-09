Junior All Whites break Fiji resistance to seal semi-final spot

[Source: Oceania Football Confederation/Facebook]

New Zealand have booked their place in the semi-finals of the OFC U-19 Men’s Championship after a 2-0 victory over Fiji at the Samoa Football HQ in Apia.

The defending champions were made to work for the result, with Fiji holding firm through a goalless first half despite New Zealand enjoying the majority of possession and territory.

The Junior All Whites finally broke the deadlock nine minutes after the restart when substitute Bailey Ferguson reacted quickest to a rebound in the box.

Harley Hill’s initial effort from a corner was blocked, but Ferguson was on hand to fire home from close range in the 54th minute.

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Fiji, fresh from their 7-2 win over Vanuatu in their opening Group B match, continued to threaten despite falling behind.

Captain Delon Shankar came closest in the opening half, sending a direct free-kick narrowly over the crossbar, while Abdullah Khairati went close in the second half with an effort that missed the bottom-left corner.

New Zealand’s bench ultimately proved decisive, with substitute Oliver Grosso putting the result beyond doubt in the 79th minute.

Player of the Match Aaron Cartwright produced an impressive run down the right before setting up Grosso, who made no mistake from close range.

The victory sees New Zealand advance to the last four with a match still to play, joining Solomon Islands as the first two teams to secure semi-final berths.