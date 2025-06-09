Tourism revenue falls

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s tourism earnings fell by 4.9 per cent in the June quarter compared with the same period last year.

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics stated that international visitors spent an estimated $708.1 million during the quarter.

This was $36.1 million less than the $744.2 million recorded in June last year.

However, earnings increased by 55.4 per cent compared with the March quarter, increasing by $252.4 million.

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Australia remained Fiji’s biggest source of tourism earnings at $348.2 million.

New Zealand followed with $155.3 million, while the United States contributed $88.5 million.

Together, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Pacific Island countries accounted for 88.5 per cent of Fiji’s tourism earnings during the quarter.

The figures are from the Fiji Bureau of Statistics’ June Quarter 2026 report.