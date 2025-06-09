Nasinu wins, Suva secures top four spot

Global Care Suva FC is the second team to officially book their spot in next weekend’s Extra Battle of the Giants semifinals at 4R Stadium Govind Park in Ba.

Their place in the top four was secured even after losing 2-1 to Nasinu FC in its final pool match.

Solomon Islander, Paul Francis, shocked favorites, Suva early in the game when got his shot past goalkeeper Jason Rokovucake for a 1-0 lead.

Hovever, just a few minutes later, another Solomon Islander, Gagame Feni, scored a stunner for Suva to level the score. Feni is also the tournament top goal scorer after netting a hat-trick on day one against Blue Gas Navua.

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Nasinu captain Billy Ali secured the win with a beatiful curling shot inside the box.

The win moved Nasinu to six points alongside Suva, but the Capital City side remains ahead on goal difference.

Suva has a goal difference of +4, while Nasinu sits on +1.

Attention now turns to the final Group A encounter between Extra Supermarket Labasa FC and Navua FC at 3.30pm.

Labasa enters the match on three points with a goal difference of -2 and, based on overall goal difference, needs to defeat Navua by at least three clear goals to move above Nasinu.

A three-goal victory would take the Babasiga Lions to six points and at least +2 goal difference, enough to move ahead of Nasinu.