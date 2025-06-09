Ba beats Lautoka to make BOG semifinals

Dayals Steel Ba FC has completed the Extra Battle of the Giants semifinals lineup after beating Khelvin Realtors Lautoka FC 3-1 in their last group B match.

The win means Ba will take on Global Care Suva FC in the first semifinal while Stratum/PPCL Rewa FC faces Nasinu in the second next weekend.

Etonia Dogalau got the thousands of Ba fans on their feet when neatly headed home their first goal after five minutes from a Praneel Naidu delivery.

Rusiate Doidoi was rewarded for his efforts on the right flank when he used his speed to get past the Lautoka defenders before calmly sneaking the ball into the bottom left corner to extend their lead to 2-0.

Article continues after advertisement

Lautoka goalkeeper, Senirusi Bokini, was penalised after he collided with Dogalau inside the box. Nabil Begg stepped and nailed the third goal from the spot for a 3-0 at halftime.

It was a tight second half contest and Lautoka substitute Luciano Castro managed to put his side on the board with a goal in added time.

The semifinals will be held at 4R Stadium Govind Park in Ba next Saturday and the final on Sunday.