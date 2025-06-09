4,984 Fijians living with rheumatic heart disease

Nearly 5,000 people in Fiji are living with rheumatic heart disease, with school-aged children among the most affected.

The Fiji Rheumatic Heart Disease Support Programme 2020–2025 report, launched this morning, shows 4,984 people were living with RHD as of July last year.

Children aged five to 15 are the most affected group.

The report also shows an average of 71 RHD-related deaths each year, up from about 60 previously.

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Deaths have been increasing since 2015, reaching a peak of 128 in 2021.

The disease also carries a significant economic cost, estimated at 18.3 million dollars a year between 2008 and 2012.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says early detection and treatment can prevent serious and lifelong heart damage.

“What may begin with an ordinary throat infection can, if not recognised and treated early, lead to lifelong damage to the heart.”

The programme screened about 10,000 schoolchildren and more than 2,600 pregnant women over five years.

It also strengthened health workers’ skills and raised awareness in communities.

Dr Lalabalavu says more needs to be done to improve early diagnosis and ensure patients continue their treatment.

“We must continue to strengthen our workforce, carrying out echocardiography, improve adherence to secondary prophylaxis for those living with RHD, and strengthen surveillance in the diagnosis of Strep A and acute rheumatic fever within our communities.”

He says people living with rheumatic heart disease and their families must remain at the centre of future efforts.