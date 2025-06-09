Fiji Soccer

Suri handed tough BOG test with Lautoka

Taina Basiyalo Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

September 4, 2026 7:24 am

[Photo: FILE]

Khelvin Engineering Lautoka FC will enter the 2026 Extra Battle of the Giants with a point to prove as newly-appointed head coach Batram Suri takes charge of the Blues for the first time.

Suri inherits a Lautoka side facing one of the toughest pool assignments in the tournament, with little room for error and even less time to stamp his tactical influence on the team.

His first test comes at 5pm, when Lautoka takes on Stratum/PPCL Rewa FC in what promises to be an early test of the Blues’ tournament credentials.

The challenge only gets tougher.

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Lautoka will return tomorrow afternoon to face traditional rivals Tagimoucia Nadi FC at 1.30pm, before closing out its pool campaign against defending champions Dayal’s Steel Ba FC at 5.30pm on Sunday.

With three heavyweight encounters packed into as many days, Suri will need to quickly find the right balance between tactical discipline, squad rotation and consistency.

For Lautoka, the BOG provides an opportunity to reset and make a statement under new leadership, but the demanding pool means the Blues cannot afford a slow start.

Suri’s immediate task will be to get his players fully aligned with his expectations while ensuring Lautoka remains competitive against three sides.

capable of challenging for the title.

The pressure will be on from the opening whistle on Friday, with Lautoka’s BOG campaign likely to reveal just how quickly the Blues can adapt to the new era under Suri.

Today’s opening match will be between Suva and Navua at 1pm.

You can listen to live commentaries on Radio Fiji Two.

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