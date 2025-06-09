Government supports Vunika temple maintenance

A 93-year-old temple in Vunika Labasa is entering a new chapter, with government funding of $10,000 helping the community preserve its religious and cultural heritage for future generations.

Vunika Maha Mariamman Temple Advisor Salen Chetty says the temple was established in 1933 by their forefathers, who sacrificed their time and resources to create a place where the South Indian community could preserve its culture and religion.

Chetty says the temple has continued to serve its purpose, particularly for younger generations who are being encouraged to learn and carry on the traditions of their ancestors.

“This temple was founded in 1933 by the people of Vunika, the community, and it was our forefathers who have sacrificed their time and their life in establishing this temple. Mostly the temple is run by the South Indian community and the major aim for them was to preserve our culture and for the younger generation so that they can believe in our religion, they can continue the legacy of our pioneers and their mindset was such that there needs to be a temple for our people, our community.”

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Chetty says maintaining the temple has not been easy, with the community having to rely largely on fundraising to upgrade the large facility and keep it operating.

The Vunika Maha Mariamman Temple and its members acknowledged the support of the government and the wider multi-ethnic community in helping complete the project, saying the temple is now a facility that can be enjoyed by everyone.