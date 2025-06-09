FNPF shifts focus to employer partnerships

The Fiji National Provident Fund is adopting a more collaborative approach with employers as it works to improve contribution compliance and recover outstanding payments dating back decades.

The move comes amid concerns over uncollected contributions, with FNPF highlighting reforms implemented over the years to strengthen its systems, processes and recovery mechanisms.

FNPF General Manager Member Services Alipate Waqairawai says the Fund has undergone significant transformation since reforms introduced in 2011 and 2012.

“When you look back at the reforms that we’ve done in 2011, 2012 the fund has now transitioned from where it was to where it is now and that has been accompanied by an elevation in terms of systems the processes and its recovery processes”

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FNPF says the changes have improved the way contributions are monitored and recovered while increasing overall operational efficiency.

Team Lead Compliance Rajni Devi says the Fund is now focusing on strengthening relationships with employers rather than relying solely on enforcement measures.

“So the fund has always been transitting into that platform and the way the platform is being built now and we’re moving towards it, its like we’re not just going out to enforce we’re becoming like their partners we’re moving into a relationship building kind of structure thats the change it is”

Devi says the relationship-based approach is designed to encourage employers to better understand and meet their obligations to workers.

She adds that improved systems and processes are helping the Fund recover contribution debts more effectively.

“Because the FNPF contribution its something I would say is mandated for our employees to ensure that employers contribute towards, so the processes are actually built towards that to making sure that the efficiencies are built around the clear understanding that the contribution is for the members”

The Fund says its focus remains on protecting members’ retirement savings and ensuring employees receive the contributions owed to them.

According to FNPF, the combination of stronger systems, improved recovery processes and closer engagement with employers will help drive greater voluntary compliance while safeguarding the interests of its members.