Laverne & Shirley cast remembered for TV and film careers

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Laverne & Shirley was a hugely successful sitcom that ran from 1976 to 1983, originating from an episode of Happy Days. It quickly became a ratings phenomenon, reaching No. 1 and earning six Golden Globe nominations.

The article looks back at its seven main cast members:

Penny Marshall (Laverne DeFazio): Became famous as Laverne before building a major directing career. She directed Big, Awakenings and A League of Their Own. She died in 2018 at 75.

Cindy Williams (Shirley Feeney): Rose to fame through the sitcom after earlier roles in American Graffiti and The Conversation. She left during season eight and continued working in television and theatre. She died in 2023 at 75.

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Michael McKean (Lenny Kosnowski): Played one half of the Lenny and Squiggy duo. He later became known for This Is Spinal Tap, Clue and Better Call Saul, earning an Emmy nomination.

David Lander (Squiggy Squiggman): Continued a successful acting and voice-acting career, appearing in Twin Peaks and Star Trek: The Next Generation. He was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and died in 2020 at 73.

Eddie Mekka (Carmine Ragusa): Played Shirley’s boyfriend and continued working in theatre and television after the sitcom. He died in 2021 at 69.

Phil Foster (Frank DeFazio): Played Laverne’s father and appeared throughout all eight seasons. He also wrote two episodes. He died in 1985 at 72.

Betty Garrett (Edna DeFazio): A veteran Broadway and film actress before joining the sitcom. She later appeared in The Golden Girls, Murder, She Wrote and Grey’s Anatomy. She died in 2011 at 91.

In short: The article celebrates the enduring legacy of Laverne & Shirley while highlighting how its cast members went on to have significant careers in television, film and theatre.