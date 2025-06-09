True Lies cast takes diverse paths after 1994 film

Source: Entertainment Weekly

True Lies is a 1994 action-comedy directed by James Cameron, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as secret agent Harry Tasker and Jamie Lee Curtis as his wife Helen. The film mixes action, espionage and family comedy.

Arnold Schwarzenegger (Harry Tasker): Became one of Hollywood’s biggest action stars through films such as The Terminator, Predator and Terminator 2. He later served as Governor of California from 2003 to 2011 before returning to acting, including FUBAR.

Jamie Lee Curtis (Helen Tasker): Went from horror icon in Halloween to successful comedy and drama actress. She won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Everything Everywhere All at Once in 2022 and continues to act.

Tom Arnold (Gib Gibson): Schwarzenegger’s comedic sidekick. After True Lies, he continued acting and television work, including FUBAR, where he reunited with Schwarzenegger.

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Bill Paxton (Simon): Became a major character and leading actor, appearing in Apollo 13, Twister, Titanic, Big Love and Edge of Tomorrow. He died in 2017 at 61 following complications from heart surgery.

Tia Carrere (Juno Skinner): Built a successful career after True Lies, including Relic Hunter and voice work as Nani in Lilo & Stitch. She also became a Grammy-winning Hawaiian music artist.

Art Malik (Salim Abu Aziz): Continued working in major films and television, including The Little Mermaid, Sherlock, Doctor Who and Homeland.

Eliza Dushku (Dana Tasker): Became best known as Faith in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel. She later left acting, earned a master’s degree in clinical mental health counselling and became a behavioural health counsellor.

Grant Heslov (Faisil): Moved from acting into writing and producing. He co-wrote and produced Good Night, and Good Luck and later produced Argo, which won Best Picture.

Charlton Heston (Spencer Trilby): A Hollywood legend known for The Ten Commandments, Ben-Hur and Planet of the Apes. He later focused more on television and died in 2008.

Bottom line: The True Lies cast went in very different directions — from politics and Oscar-winning performances to producing, music and entirely new careers outside acting.