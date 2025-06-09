Pacific urged to unite against drug threat

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Fiji is calling for stronger regional action against transnational crime and illicit drugs, warning that the Pacific is becoming both a transit route and destination for narcotics.

Foreign Affairs Minister Sakiasi Ditoka made the call at the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders’ Meeting in Palau.

Ditoka says the changing security environment requires stronger cooperation to protect Pacific communities and maintain peace and stability.

He supports making the Pacific Police Ministers Meeting a permanent part of the Forum, saying this would strengthen political oversight and coordination on regional security threats.

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Ditoka also backed the establishment of a Pacific Labour Ministers Meeting.

He says the region’s workforce is vital to economic security, resilience and prosperity.

Fiji has also endorsed the Kava Declaration and called for greater funding for the Pacific Resilience Facility to strengthen Pacific-led resilience efforts.