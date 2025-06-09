Ram Sami says financial constraints stall agreement

[Photo: Supplied]

Ram Sami & Sons Fiji Limited says financial constraints are preventing it from reaching an agreement with the National Union of Workers.

This follows industrial action by around 40 workers in Nasinu after the union issued a strike notice.

The company says it respects the lawful right of its employees to strike.

In a statement through its lawyers, Ram Sami says both sides have made good-faith efforts to reach an agreement, but they remain apart mainly over the terms proposed by the union.

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The company says its financial position has made it difficult to meet the demands presented.

The strike notice follows a secret ballot conducted by the union on August 31 under the Employment Relations Act.

While workers remain on strike, Ram Sami says it will bring in temporary and casual staff to maintain its operations and meet its obligations to clients and stakeholders.

The company says these workers are not being brought in to permanently replace striking employees.

It says the arrangement is temporary and will only remain in place for the duration of the industrial action.

Ram Sami also says no striking employee has been dismissed or had their substantive position affected.

The company says workers taking part in the strike remain welcome to return to their positions at any time.

It is also calling on the union to approach the negotiations with flexibility, taking into account the company’s financial constraints.

Ram Sami says it remains committed to reaching a mutually acceptable and sustainable resolution.