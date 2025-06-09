FICAC changes stance on disputed court document

[Photo: File]

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has withdrawn its earlier position on a disputed document in the trial of former politician Professor Biman Prasad.

The issue came up in the Suva Magistrates Court after Resident Magistrate Yogesh Prasad reviewed the court transcripts and sought clarification from FICAC.

The Magistrate questioned FICAC Acting Manager Legal Joseph Work about the prosecution’s earlier description of the document as a business record.

Work told the court FICAC had withdrawn that position and now agrees with the defence that the document is a public record.

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The court will rule on the issue tomorrow morning, with the trial expected to continue in the afternoon and run until late.

The disputed documents relate to the directorship of Platinum Hotels and Resorts.

The prosecution maintains the documents are not hearsay and should be admitted as evidence.

It is alleged that Prasad failed to declare his directorship in Platinum Hotels and Resorts PTE Limited.

The amended charge alleges that between December 30, 2015, and January 31, 2016, Prasad, as an officeholder of the National Federation Party, failed to comply with statutory disclosure requirements by not declaring the directorship.

FICAC alleges Prasad provided the Registrar of Political Parties with his declaration of assets, liabilities and income as at December 31, 2015, without declaring the directorship