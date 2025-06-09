Fiji TRC holding diaspora hearings in NZ and Australia

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission is currently holding its truth-telling process for Fijians in New Zealand and Australia.

The Commission says survivors and witnesses affected by Fiji’s political upheavals have the opportunity to share their experiences through private and public hearings.

The New Zealand engagement started last Thursday and will run till the 19th of this month.

The Commission will then hold hearings in Australia afterwards in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra.

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FTRC Chairperson Joaquim da Fonseca says the diaspora engagement is important because many Fijians affected by political upheavals now live overseas.

He says the hearings allow survivors to participate in the truth-telling process without having to return to Fiji.

The Commission says participation is voluntary and hearings will be conducted in a safe, respectful and survivor-centred environment.

The FTRC says the diaspora hearings are part of the national truth and reconciliation process and will help inform its final report and recommendations.

The report is expected to be submitted to the President in February 2027.