World Cup Qualifiers just around the corner

Preparations are progressing well for the Fiji Pearls as they gear up for the Netball World Cup 2027 Regional Qualifier in Tonga next week.

Head coach Michelle Parsons says building strong combinations and developing relationships within the squad will be crucial, particularly with several new players joining the team.

The Pearls have been concentrating on getting the fundamentals right while also experimenting with different player combinations to determine which line-ups work best in various match situations.

Parsons says the intensity in camp has been high, with the players putting in the hard yards over the past few weeks as they prepare for the challenge ahead.

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“The atmosphere right now in camp is great; the players have been working really hard, and building the bond between players is something we have been working on. They are all focused and composed ahead of the qualifiers, and they are looking forward to making the country proud.”

The Fiji Pearls will open their campaign against the Cook Islands.

The regional qualifiers will be held in Tonga from September 14 to 19, with teams battling for a place at the Netball World Cup 2027.