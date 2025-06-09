Committee allow players with pending drug cases to play

The Fiji Football Association disciplinary committee has allowed all players with pending drug cases to commence playing.

This was a reason why Extra Supermarket Labasa’s France Catarogo featured in their 1-0 win over Nasinu in the opening Extra Battle of the Giants pool game yesterday.

Labasa played Nasinu at 3pm and Catarogo was given the green light to play at 1pm.

He was suspended for failing a drug test at the BiC Fiji FACT in Labasa in June.

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The Babasiga Lions had initially left the number nine spot vacant on their BOG squad list when it was submitted earlier this week, awaiting the outcome of Catarogo’s appeal, demonstrating their hope for his return.

Catarogo expressed relief and gratitude for the opportunity to represent his hometown once again, highlighting how much he has been anticipating this chance to contribute to Labasa’s campaign.

Fiji FA chief executive, Mohammed Yusuf, says as of 1pm yesterday, the committee allowed all players with pending drug cases to commence playing.

Yusuf says until such time the disciplinary finalizes the Lautoka legal submission. Lautoka players Veleni Rasorewa and Epeli Leiroti were earlier cleared to play, and their cases are also pending.

The Fiji FA CEO also says judgment should come soon withing weeks as this is a legal matter.

Yusuf adds that players have been released so that there is no procedural harm to them.

The BOG continues in Ba and you can listen to all games commentaries live on Radio Fiji Two.