Early flu rise prompts health warning

[Photo: File]

Fiji is recording an early increase in influenza cases, with health authorities urging the public to take extra precautions.

The Ministry of Health says cases of influenza-like illnesses and acute respiratory infections have increased sharply over the past three weeks.

Testing by the National Public Health Laboratory has also confirmed a rise in seasonal influenza cases.

The Ministry says flu activity this year is starting earlier than the wave recorded during the same period last year.

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Similar early increases in flu cases are being reported in New Zealand, Australia and other parts of the Pacific.

Health teams across Fiji have been alerted to closely monitor cases and strengthen infection prevention measures.

The Ministry says influenza can cause serious illness, including pneumonia, particularly among babies, people over 60, pregnant women and those with conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and lung disease.

People are being urged to stay home when sick, wash their hands regularly, cover their mouth when coughing or sneezing, and avoid crowded places.

Those who are sick are also encouraged to wear a mask in public to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The Ministry says anyone experiencing difficulty breathing, chest pain, confusion or other severe symptoms should seek medical care immediately.