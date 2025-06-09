Men in black banking on home support

[Photo: Supplied: Ba Football Association FB page]

Dayal’s Steels Ba FC will be banking on the backing of its home crowd when the 2026 Extra Battle of the Giants kicks off at 4R Stadium at Govind Park tomorrow.

The Men in Black headline the opening day against Tagimoucia Nadi FC at 7.30pm, with a packed home crowd expected to provide an extra lift as Ba begins its pursuit of a third major title this season.

Ba comes into the tournament as the team to beat after lifting both the BiC Fiji FACT and Extra Premier League titles.

Playing on familiar territory, the side will be eager to make its home advantage count, but Nadi will have other ideas as it looks to silence the home supporters and start its

campaign with an upset.

The tournament gets underway at 1pm, with Global Care Suva FC facing Blue Gas Navua FC, before Extra Supermarket Labasa FC takes on Nasinu FC at 3pm.

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Labasa finished second in the Extra Premier League and will be wary of a Nasinu side capable of causing an upset.

At 5pm, Stratum/PPCL Rewa FC meets Khelvin Engineering Lautoka FC in another highly anticipated clash.

Rewa finished third in the national league and recently featured in the OFC Men’s Champions League, while Lautoka will be looking to rediscover its traditional Battle of the Giants form.

The official opening ceremony will be held at 7pm and officiated by Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru.

Gates open at 11am, with four matches scheduled on the tournament’s opening day.

You can listen to the live commentaries on Radio Fiji 2.

Overseas viewers can watch it VITI+ for $20fjd