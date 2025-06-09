Churches challenged to turn faith into action

[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji’s churches are being challenged to turn their teachings on creation into practical action as the country confronts a growing waste management and environmental crisis.

Fiji Council of Churches General Secretary Sepiuta Hala’api’api says the Season of Creation, which runs from 1st September to 4th October, is a reminder of the responsibility people have to protect and care for the environment.

She says the Pacific’s relationship with the ocean makes the call even more urgent, with rising seas, changing coastlines, pollution and the displacement of communities already affecting the region.

Hala’api’api says communities often turn to churches and faith leaders when they are faced with questions about environmental problems.

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She challenged churches and communities to ask a simple question — if water and creation give us life, how are we giving life back to creation?

Hala’api’api says the Vaka Forum, organised with the Pacific Recycling Foundation, must lead to practical and achievable commitments on recycling, waste management and environmental responsibility.

Pacific Recycling Foundation Founder and CEO Amitesh Deo says the forum must also confront the stigma faced by people working in waste and recycling.

He says sustainability must not become a box-ticking exercise driven by corporate or political interests.

Deo says the first Vaka Forum involving religious organisations marks the beginning of an important partnership focused on environmental responsibility, social justice and the dignity of people working in the recycling and waste sector.