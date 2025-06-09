Franklin cherishes major win over Vanuatu

[Photo: FIJI FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION/ FACEBOOK]

Yesterday’s OFC U-19 Men’s Championship opener will be a match to remember for Junior Bula Boys midfielder Nicholas Franklin, who scored a hat-trick in Fiji’s 7-2 win over Vanuatu.

The Australia-based youngster played a key role in the victory but was quick to credit his teammates for the impressive performance.

Franklin says the result reflected the strong bond the squad has built after weeks of preparation away from their families.

“It’s really good to get Player of the Match. Honestly, I didn’t think I was going to get it. A lot of the boys in our team put in a good shift, and a few of them definitely deserved it, so I’m just happy to have received it.”

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He says representing Fiji holds special meaning for both him and his family.

The Junior Bula Boys now turn their attention to defending champions New Zealand, with Franklin expecting another tough test.

Fiji faces New Zealand on Saturday at 2pm.