Tabuya backs Pre-COP, calls for action

[Photo: FILE]

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya says climate diplomacy delivers value, as Australia faces questions over the cost of climate engagement.

Tabuya says the Pacific Pre-COP is not simply another climate conference, but an opportunity to put global climate diplomacy at the frontline of the crisis.

She says climate change is already hitting Pacific nations, damaging infrastructure and livelihoods while threatening food and water security.

“Long enough decisions have been made; our future has been made far from our shores. With Pre-COP31, it will bring those decisions closer to the people who are most at stake.”

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As Chair of the Pacific Small Island Developing States, Fiji sees Pre-COP31 as a chance to turn a united Pacific position into greater influence at COP31.

Tabuya says Pacific nations may be small, but their voice on climate change can carry global weight.

She says Australia’s support is not charity, but an investment in regional stability, security and shared prosperity.

“What happens in the Pacific matters to Australia. We are neighbours, partners and members of the same Pacific family.”

Tabuya says the Pacific is not asking the world to attend for symbolism.

She says it is asking leaders to come, see the reality on the ground, hear directly from frontline nations and turn promises into action.

She says the bigger question is not what Pre-COP31 will cost Australian taxpayers, but what climate inaction will cost Australia, the Pacific and generations to come.

Tabuya says Fiji welcomes Australia’s leadership and the opportunity to take the Pacific’s climate message to the world.