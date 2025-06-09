Baby health in focus at Friendly North festival

[Photo: Supplied]

More than 100 babies and toddlers in Labasa have been reminded of the importance of proper nutrition, warmth, hydration and attentive care during their early years.

The message was shared during the Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North’s annual Baby Show, where parents and caregivers were encouraged to pay close attention to the health and wellbeing of children under three.

Miss Labasa Divisional Hospital Isabella Raidriwa says babies are particularly susceptible to infections and require proper care, especially during colder weather.

“Babies are really susceptible to infection, so keep them warm in this cold weather, keep them hydrated though not with too much water and ensure they eat nutritious food. Under your care and love, they will grow better.”

Article continues after advertisement

Raidriwa also stressed the importance of providing children with nutritious food and a loving environment to support their healthy growth and development.

The responsibility of nurturing a child, however, extends beyond mothers.

Mr Crown Taxi and Rentals representative Samuela Baleisuva says raising a child requires support from the entire family, including extended relatives who can assist single mothers.

“It’s simple: all babies deserve love and respect, not just from parents, but from extended family as well.”

Festival contestant Miss Velvet Lounge, Salote Rakoroi, also encouraged young and single mothers to remain strong and not give up in raising their children.

“To all the young mothers who feel they can’t do this: do not give up, because your children are the foundation of our future youth.”

The annual Baby Show highlighted the importance of early childhood health, good nutrition, family support and a safe and loving environment in giving children a healthy start in life.

The Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North continues at Subrail Park in Labasa under the theme “Healthy Youth, Wealthy North” and continues tonight with the crowning of the new Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North King.