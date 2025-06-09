Experts: US weapon hit Iran wedding, four dead, 68 injured

A screengrab from a drone video taken on September 2 shows damage to a courtyard. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

An explosion that ripped through a wedding celebration in southern Iran on Tuesday, killing four people and injuring at least 68 others, likely resulted from a direct hit by a U.S. munition and not a ricochet off another target, according to an analysis by weapons experts who reviewed images and video verified by Reuters.

The incident in the small town of Kuhestak has reignited concerns about the civilian toll in the U.S. war with Iran and marks the most dramatic case since a missile struck an Iranian primary school in February, killing scores of children and teachers inside.

The U.S. Central Command had announced its forces carried out multiple strikes across Iran’s south on Sept. 1, targeting Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps air defense sites, radar systems, and communications facilities. The barrage came in retaliation for earlier Iranian attacks on U.S. military assets around the Gulf.

On Thursday, U.S. President JD Vance said the United States was investigating the strike. “We’re investigating it because obviously we care. We want to know,” Vance said during a White House press briefing.

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The U.S. military said it was aware of reports and was looking into them.

Iran’s delegation to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On the night of the attacks, dozens of residents had gathered in a home in Kuhestak for a wedding ceremony, according to eyewitnesses. During the party, a munition likely struck the building’s roof, according to photos and video verified by Reuters and reviewed by experts.

Reuters shared video and images of the incident with four military weapons experts who said the damage was consistent with a direct hit, as opposed to secondary damage from a munition ricocheting off a separate target. Three of the experts said the munition was likely a U.S. weapon, rather than an errant Iranian air defense missile.