Taveuni Rugby secures timely sponsorship

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Taveuni Rugby Union has secured a major boost for its 2026 Skipper Cup campaign, with Merchant Finance Limited coming on board as the union’s Official Naming Rights Partner for its remaining five home matches.

The partnership will provide much-needed support as Taveuni looks to finish its campaign strongly, while also strengthening Merchant Finance’s commitment to grassroots sport and community development in the North.

Merchant Finance Chief Executive Officer Veilawa Rereiwasaliwa says the company is proud to support Taveuni, the only Northern-based side competing in this year’s Skipper Cup.

“Merchant Finance has a branch in Labasa, Savusavu and Taveuni. We are proud to support Taveuni as the only team from the North playing in the 2026 Skipper Cup. We look forward to making this a multi-year partnership and are proud of Taveuni’s performance in the competition so far.”

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Under the agreement, Merchant Finance will assist Taveuni Rugby Union with the hosting of its remaining home fixtures and support player participation for the rest of the season.

Taveuni Rugby Union Vice President Iowane Gade says the partnership comes at an important stage of the campaign and will play a significant role in helping the team complete its season.

“This sponsorship will make a significant contribution towards the successful completion of our 2026 campaign. We are grateful for Merchant Finance’s commitment to Taveuni and look forward to building a strong partnership that benefits our players, supporters and the wider community.”

The sponsorship will also see Merchant Finance receive naming-rights exposure across match-day activities, promotional platforms and community engagement initiatives during Taveuni’s remaining home fixtures.

For Taveuni Rugby, the partnership is more than financial backing — it provides added support for players and the wider rugby community while helping strengthen the sport’s grassroots foundation on the island.

With five home matches still to play, Taveuni will now look to turn the off-field boost into momentum on the field as it pushes to finish its 2026 Skipper Cup campaign on a strong note.

Suva will meet Kadavu at Suva Grammar School grounds, Lautoka and Malolo will meet at Churchill Park, Nadi takes on Navosa Rugby at Prince Charles Park, Nadroga and Ba meet at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, Naitasiri and Taveuni battle it out at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori and Tailevu and Rewa will clash at Nakelo School grounds.

All senior teams’ matches kick off at 3pm, and you can watch the Tailevu vs Rewa game live on FBC Sports.