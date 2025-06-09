Suva is good, says Ba coach

[Photo: FIJI FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION/ FACEBOOK]

Dayals Steel Ba FC coach Ravinesh Kumar believes Global Care Suva FC has really improved in the Extra Battle of the Giants tournament.

Suva had a disappointing Extra Premier League season, but Kumar says they’ve turned up a different side altogether at the BOG.

Kumar made the comments after his side bounced back from a disappointing 3-nil loss to Stratum/PCPL Rewa FC on Saturday and delivered a convincing 3-1 victory over Khelvin Realtors Lautoka last night in their last group B match.

The win means Ba will play Suva in the first semifinal while Rewa faces Nasinu in the second this weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar says Suva is a quality side.

‘They’ve been a very good team in this tournament they’ve improved a lot with the inclusion of some new players, we’ll work accordingly, analyze Suva and move forward’.

Last night, Etonia Dogalau got the thousands of Ba fans on their feet when he neatly headed home their first goal after five minutes from a Praneel Naidu delivery.

Rusiate Doidoi was rewarded for his efforts on the right flank when he used his speed to get past the Lautoka defenders before calmly sneaking the ball into the bottom left corner to extend their lead to 2-0.

Lautoka goalkeeper, Senirusi Bokini, was penalized after he collided with Dogalau inside the box. Nabil Begg stepped up and nailed the third goal from the spot for a 3-0 lead at halftime.

It was a tight second half contest and Lautoka substitute Luciano Castro managed to put his side on the board with a goal in added time.

The semifinals will be held at 4R Stadium Govind Park in Ba next Saturday and the final on Sunday.

Looking at other results yesterday, Nasinu beat Suva 2-1, Tagimoucia Nadi defeated Rewa 1-0 and Extra Supermarket Labasa overcame Blue Gas Navua 2-1.