Wesele banking on unity as Bulikula chase World Cup breakthrough

[File Photo]

Fiji Bulikula head coach Jone Wesele believes unity will be the key ingredient as the side targets a historic Rugby League World Cup campaign.

Wesele, who recently took charge of the national women’s side, says he has worked closely with his coaching staff in Australia to assess a group of players who have been involved with the team over the past three years.

He believes that continuity gives Fiji a strong foundation heading into the tournament.

Wesele says the message to his players is simple — stay united and believe that nothing is beyond their reach.

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“If we come together, nothing can stop us.”

The coach also faces a difficult task in narrowing down the squad to the final 23, with 16 locally based players currently included in the wider group.

While he acknowledges the lack of regular domestic competition has affected their match fitness, Wesele believes the local players still have an opportunity to force their way into the final selection.

He says plans are already in place to provide the local players with a stronger competition platform next year to help them maintain their fitness and development.

Wesele admits it may be difficult for all 16 local players to make the final cut, but says even one or more earning a place would be a major boost for women’s rugby in Fiji.

“For these 16, the hope is maybe six or more. But if one manages to make it in, it’s going to be a bonus for everyone, especially the local girls.”

With the World Cup now firmly in their sights, Wesele is confident the Bulikula can turn their collective belief into a campaign to remember.