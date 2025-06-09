Treaty puts Fiji’s war role under scrutiny

The treaty does not override Fiji’s domestic decision-making processes. [Photo: FILE]

Fiji will not be automatically required to send its military into an Australian conflict under the proposed Ocean of Peace Alliance, or Veitacini Treaty.

This, according to Permanent Secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office Dr Lesikimacuata Korovavala told Parliament.

The assurance came after Standing Committee Member Virendra Lal questioned whether Fiji could be obligated to participate if Australia became involved in an armed conflict with a major power in the Pacific.

Lal also questioned whether such an obligation could compromise Fiji’s historical non-aligned foreign policy.

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Dr Korovavala said the treaty does not override Fiji’s domestic decision-making processes.

He said if a security issue arises, Fiji and Australia would communicate and discuss the most appropriate response.

He said the approach was guided by Fiji’s Ocean of Peace Declaration and its commitment to resolving regional disputes through dialogue rather than confrontation.

But Committee Member Rinesh Sharma questioned what would happen if diplomacy fails.

Sharma said the Pacific has been exploited by major powers for decades, with some relying on military force rather than dialogue.

He asked what defence mechanisms would be available to Fiji and who would come to its aid if dialogue was no longer an option.

Dr Korovavala said diplomacy remains one of Fiji’s first lines of defence.

He said Fiji’s foreign policy position is clear and the country takes a proactive approach to international issues.

He also pointed to Fiji’s peacekeeping record and its long-standing role in diplomatic efforts to resolve conflicts.

He said the proposed alliance would continue to operate within international law and the UN Charter.

The committee also questioned the legal status of foreign military personnel operating in Fiji.

Committee Chair Lenora Qereqeretabua asked whether visiting Australian or other foreign forces would remain subject to Fiji’s courts or receive immunity under visiting forces arrangements.

Dr Korovavala said the law of the land applies.

He explained that any immunity would have to be provided through a specific legal framework and agreed arrangements, rather than allowing foreign forces to operate outside Fiji’s laws.

The PS appeared before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence to discuss the proposed Fiji-Australia Vuvale Union and Ocean of Peace Alliance, known as the Veitacini Treaty.