4Nadi café puts Fiji cocoa on the menu

[Photo: Supplied]

A new café in Nadi is giving Fiji-grown cacao a new place in the local market.

Vanua Coffee has officially opened as part of Vanua Chocolate’s expansion, bringing its locally made chocolate and Fiji-grown cacao closer to consumers.

The business began its cocoa journey more than a decade ago, after its founder, Arif Khan, returned to Fiji from the United States and saw farmers struggling to find a market for their cocoa beans.

Today, Vanua Chocolate works with close to 100 farmers, mainly along the Ra to Tailevu corridor.

Article continues after advertisement

Its chocolate is made with 100 percent Fiji cacao, with the café also promoting local-grown ingredients through its products.

Khan says the café is also allowing him to expand the market for his chocolate

“The cafe gives an avenue for the customers to come and sample the chocolate. When they sample it they like what they taste. Because we are all about dark chocolate, and made from 100% Fiji cacao. And then they buy the chocolate. So this is one of the ways, and also in our pastries we try to include as much of the local chocolate as possible. So all in all it is a new concept. We are unlike any other cafe. Our core product of course is with the local chocolate.”

Khan adds the new café has created ten jobs, opening up new opportunities and a source of income for the people of Nadi.

Located along Nasilavata Road in Nadi, behind Namaka Public School, the café offers customers a unique space to enjoy coffee, food and locally made chocolate.

Despite being located in an industrial area, the café offers a peaceful, cozy and aesthetic ambience, allowing customers to relax and enjoy time with friends and family away

from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Khan adds that a key highlight of the café’s offerings is its Karak Chai, an Arabian-style masala tea served in a traditional teapot and poured into small glass cups at the table, giving customers a taste of the Arabian tea experience.

He notes that the café also gives customers the opportunity to try and purchase its 100 percent Fiji-made chocolate from Vanua Chocolate, while helping to create greater demand for Fiji’s cocoa industry.