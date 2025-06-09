Feni hat-trick in Suva win

The much-anticipated 2026 Extra Battle of the Giants tournament began with an exciting opening match in Ba, where Global Care Suva FC defeated 10-man Blue Gas Navua FC 3-1.

Solomon Islander Gagame Feni scored a hat-trick which is also the first in the tournament.

The game delivered intense moments and dramatic twists, setting a high bar for the competition ahead.

Navua FC struck first, with their striker Walter Leoru capitalizing on a rare lapse of concentration by Suva to score in the 13th minute.

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This early goal ignited the match, showcasing Navua’s intent to challenge strongly.

However, the momentum shifted early in the second half when Suva’s Gagame Feni leveled the score just six minutes after the break.

The goal sparked controversy as Navua’s captain, Thomas Dunn, disputed the decision.

The tension escalated when Dunn received a direct red card, forcing Navua to play with ten men for the remainder of the match.

This setback proved costly, as Suva exploited their numerical advantage with Feni once again demonstrating his prowess, firing a powerful shot to secure a 2-1 lead for the Whites.

Suva’s control of the game intensified following the dismissal, showcasing their tactical adaptability and resilience under pressure.

Feni combined with veteran Samuela Drudru for his third goal.

Suva play Extra Supermarket Labasa FC tomorrow at 3:30pm while Navua meet Nasinu at 11:30am.

You can listen to all BOG games commentaries on Radio Fiji 2.