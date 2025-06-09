Police step up presence ahead of busy weekend

[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji Police will increase their presence across towns and cities from today as the country prepares for a busy weekend.

The Fiji Police Force expects more people to travel into urban centres as parents do their back-to-school shopping.

Police will also be monitoring the closing of the Hibiscus Festival and sporting activities taking place around the country.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Kasiano Vusonilawe says more officers will be deployed to provide safety and security.

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He says police will focus on CBDs and areas where large crowds are expected.

He adds that people can also expect roadblocks, snap checks and increased traffic patrols.

Police are reminding drivers to have all required documents and follow road rules.

Vusonilawe is also urging the public to report any suspicious activity or information about possible criminal activities.